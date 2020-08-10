Scammers Sell Millions of Fake Views on Instagram Reels: You Can Buy 1,000 View For $5

Instagram Reels scammers are selling millions of fake views and fake likes on the new TikTok’s rival, a few hours after it was launched. According to Business Insider’s latest report, the scammers who are selling the fake likes and views on Instagram’s new short-video feature were able to acquire enough money to buy a decent home and a good car.

Just like other websites selling 100 likes on a Reel for 75 cents, artificial engagement was offered by the managers of large botnets, to their followers on protected encrypted apps. The report said that the botnet manager who confirmed the scheme requested not to be named or identified. 11 million views on Reels were ordered by 80 people, as stated by the anonymous botnet manager.

Although the manager did not provide the total earning for selling fake views and likes, he said that they were able to buy a car and a house. He said that most of the transactions were done using Bitcoin. The botnet manager explained that he charges his customers 15$ for 1,000 fake likes on Instagram Reels and $5 for 1,000 fake views. However, he said that a customer could only purchase a total of 500,000 views.

He also explained that if the person is identified as a loyal customer, he or she can use Paypal, credit card, or Cash App. The report confirmed that the unnamed botnet manager has a network of 500,000 Instagram accounts. However, he said that he also works with external partners if the company receives a huge number of IG accounts that need view increase.

The botnet manager said that he advertises his offers on the secure messaging app, Telegram. He includes popular influencers, who have a huge number of followers, together with his other clients.

He claimed that it only took him a few hours to generate fake views on Instagram Reels.

“I use my bots for followers’ stories’ Likes, and now for Reels,” said the botnet manager.

“I guess Instagram is happy if we push their TikTok copy,” he added, saying that Instagram does not have any regulations stating that view botting is not allowed.

However, the parent firm of Instagram, Facebook, said that the company is making ways on how to crack down on inauthentic activity. The new app was said to be Facebook’s second attempt to capitalize on the short-form video market, its previous app, Lasso, was closed last month.

