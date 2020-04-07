Scientific studies on the coronavirus, under examination

The more information we have about the SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that is responsible for the covid-19 coronavirus disease, the easier it will be to defeat it. Hence, these days, as the pandemic continues to spread throughout the world, more and more scientific studies are trying to find out more about this microorganism and its effects on human health. The main scientific journals Benchmarks have enabled portals to share practically in real time all the findings made on this matter. For weeks now, ‘Science’, ‘Nature’ and ‘The Lancet’ have shared a great deal of research on the matter. From molecular studies in which it is attempted decipher the genome of the pathogen (and, incidentally, its origin) until Clinical studies describing the experience of different health centers in the world in which they are trying to fight this disease. In the news chaos of these days, in which citizen anxiety is intertwined with the collective desire to find a solution, understand what scientific studies exactly say it is more important than ever.

EL PERIÓDICO opens a information portal to go through the results of the main scientific investigations about coronavirus. The objective is not only to explain the scientific results, but also to delve into the limitations of the studies and contextualize their conclusions. All studies to which reference will be made linked in the same text so that the reader, if he wishes, can consult them personally.

The information from all these studies should interpret with caution. A recent article in the journal ‘The Lancet’ recalls that “in the face of the pathogen emergency, scientists have been quick to fill gaps in epidemiological, viral and clinical knowledge” and have shared their findings in the form of a preprint (prepublication), without passing the peer review filter. This process has allowed information to be shared in record time, but it has also led to uncertain or preliminary conclusions being taken as definitive, thus creating great confusion.