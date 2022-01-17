Scientists are baffled as to why human blood is DESTROYING itself in space.

Human blood is destroying itself in space, and scientists are baffled.

Scientists are unsure why SPACE causes the human body to destroy its own red blood cells.

Space anemia is a strange phenomenon that, according to new research, affects astronauts even after they return home.

The human body destroys red blood cells at a faster rate in space than on Earth, according to a new study published in Nature Medicine.

Hemolysis is the medical term for the breakdown of red blood cells.

Researchers are still unsure why space accelerates hemolysis, but the new study has made some progress.

According to the study, “understanding the health implications of living in space will be critical to planning safe journeys as humankind plans extraterrestrial travel.”

Over the course of six months, the researchers worked with 14 astronauts.

All of the astronauts were en route to the International Space Station for missions.

The astronauts breathed into canisters every so often for the study and returned all of the cans to Earth.

The astronauts’ breath was then tested for carbon monoxide by researchers on Earth.

Carbon monoxide is thought to be produced every time a red blood cell is destroyed in the body.

According to the findings, astronauts were destroying approximately three million red blood cells per second.

That’s 54% higher than the average rate on the planet.

When they returned to Earth, five of the thirteen astronauts who had blood drawn were still anemic.

Their red blood cell destruction was still higher than in people who hadn’t been to space after a year.

According to the study, the longer someone spends in space, the longer they will be anemic when they return to Earth.

The researchers believe bone marrow or the spleen are to blame, and they intend to look into this further.

They also want to do a longer study to see what happens to an astronaut’s blood after a year on the job.

The findings could aid space agencies in determining mission lengths and how to treat injuries and illnesses in space.

Red blood cells are necessary for a variety of functions, including energy maintenance and wound healing.

