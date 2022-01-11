Scientists are baffled by a planet discovered in deep space that resembles a deformed rugby ball.

Scientists are baffled by the discovery of a deformed rugby ball-shaped planet in deep space.

Since its discovery in the Hercules constellation, exoplanet WAP-103b has perplexed astronomers for a variety of reasons.

“ESA’s exoplanet mission Cheops has revealed that an exoplanet orbiting its host star within a day has a deformed shape more akin to a rugby ball than a sphere,” according to a statement from the European Space Agency.

“This is the first detection of exoplanet deformation, providing new insights into the internal structure of these star-hugging planets.”

Scientists from the European Space Agency are investigating the exoplanet’s situation.

An exoplanet is a planet that exists outside of our Solar System.

Data from NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer telescopes, as well as the European Space Agency’s Cheops space telescope, were used by the researchers.

They’ve just released a paper containing all of their findings.

The planet is twice the size of Jupiter and has a structure that is similar to that of a gas giant, according to the researchers.

As the star it orbits tugs on it, WASP-103b is thought to be subjected to extreme tidal forces.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently released an infographic that explains how the planet is most likely bent out of shape.

The planet is thought to have been greatly inflated by its star.

“If we can confirm the details of its internal structure with future observations, maybe we can better understand what makes it so inflated,” said Susana Barros, the study’s lead author.

“Knowing the size of this exoplanet’s core will also help researchers better understand how it formed.”

The fact that the planet appears to be moving away from its star perplexes the scientists even more.

While some planets are eventually consumed by their stars, WASP-103b appears to be the polar opposite.

Scientists will continue to study the strange space object.

