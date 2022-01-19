Scientists are enraged by Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite swarm.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite swarm has scientists enraged.

According to a new study, Elon Musk’s swarm of Starlink satellites is obstructing astronomers’ telescope views.

Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has been launching an increasing number of Starlink satellites into orbit around the world since 2019.

At this time, there are approximately 1,800 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth at altitudes of about 550 km.

Astronomers are now concerned that the SpaceX instruments will obstruct their scientific observations, particularly those aimed at detecting near-Earth asteroids.

The appearance of Starlink satellites as streaks in scientific telescope images has prompted a study, which was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The study examines the effects of SpaceX Starlink Satellites on the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), which is based at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory near San Diego.

“There is growing concern about the impact of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations on ground-based astronomical observations, especially wide-field optical and infrared surveys,” according to the study.

Przemek Mróz, a University of Warsaw astronomer and the study’s lead author, added that 5,301 satellite streaks in astronomical images could be attributed to only Starlink satellites between November 2019 and September 2021.

“In 2019, only 0.5 percent of twilight images were affected, but now nearly 20% are,” says Dr.

In a statement, Przemek Mróz said.

“We don’t expect Starlink satellites to have an impact on non-twilight images,” he added, “but if other companies’ satellite constellations move into higher orbits, this could cause problems for non-twilight observations.”

As SpaceX plans to launch 10,000 Starlink satellites into orbit by 2027, astronomers expect nearly all ZTF images taken during twilight to contain at least one streak.

Currently, the mega-constellation of Starlink satellites provides internet service to 24 of the world’s nearly 200 countries.

In response to the situation, SpaceX began installing visors on the satellites in 2020, which reduced their brightness by 4.6 times, but this is still too bright for astronomers.

In other news, personalized smart guns, which can only be fired by verified users, may be available to US consumers later this year.

Scientists are attempting to solve the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in an underground tomb in Sicily.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police were able to apprehend an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.