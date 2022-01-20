Scientists are planning a 22-year mission to the ‘alien probe’ object Oumuamua to unravel its mysteries.

Scientists plan a 22-year mission to the ‘alien probe’ object Oumuamua to unravel its mysteries.

The discovery of OUMUAMUA, the Solar System’s first interstellar object, has left us with more questions than answers.

Scientists are proposing a 22-year mission to the reddish cigar-shaped object that was first discovered and dubbed an “alien probe” by some.

When Oumuamua was discovered in 2017, scientists were puzzled as to how such a strange interstellar object got into our Solar System.

It moves too quickly to be an asteroid, and unlike comets, it leaves no debris trail.

It could be anything from a piece of an exoplanet to an alien spaceship, according to some theories.

Although the object is still in our Solar System, it is now beyond the reach of all of our telescopes.

According to a new study, Project Lyra would send a probe to Oumuamua to investigate some of the island’s mysteries.

“To settle the question of the nature of the interstellar object 1I’Oumuamua, in-situ observations via a spacecraft are required, as the object is already out of range of existing telescopes,” the researchers wrote.

They suggest launching the mission in February 2028 and arriving in Oumuamua between 2050 and 2054.

The mission would necessitate a special maneuver around Jupiter in order for the spacecraft’s engines to accelerate the spacecraft into deep space.

Other missions with similar goals have been proposed in the past, but none of them have taken the Jupiter approach.

In their paper, the researchers stressed the importance of learning more about Oumuamua.

“Fractal dust aggregates, hydrogen icebergs, nitrogen icebergs, alien solar sails, fragments of a tidally disrupted planet, and other theories have been proposed to explain the nature of 1I’Oumuamua,” they said.

“Every explanation has one thing in common: they are all extraordinary.”

A different study published last year suggested that Oumuamua is most likely a hydrogen iceberg that arose from a cloud of deep space gas.

Prior to this, a pair of Harvard scientists speculated that the long, thin object was a spacecraft, prompting astronomers to conduct a frantic flurry of scans as it flew by.

The space visitor could be a new type of comet or asteroid, according to experts, who found no signs of alien signals.

Another study published in March 2021 claimed that Oumuamua is a fragment of an exoplanet similar to Pluto.

