Scientists claim that ancient life on Mars could explain the latest rover discovery.

ANCIENT LIFE ON MARS is one possible explanation for the Curiosity rover’s recent discovery.

The rover is currently exploring Mars, collecting samples and attempting to determine whether or not there was once life on the planet.

The presence of carbon has been discovered in one of the rover’s sediment samples, according to new analysis.

Carbon is the building block of life on Earth, so its discovery in a Mars sample has scientists excited.

Carbon atoms are a useful tool for tracing biological activity on our planet, though they aren’t proof that life existed.

That means they might be able to help scientists figure out if there were ever any living organisms on Mars.

The carbon atoms may reveal details about the planet’s ancient carbon cycle.

The new findings on carbon were recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Between August 2012 and July 2021, NASA’s Curiosity rover collected sediment samples from Mars’ 96-mile-wide Gale Crater.

This crater is thought to have once been home to an ancient lake.

The crater provided 24 samples, which were then heated to separate them into their constituent elements.

Curiosity then measured the elements inside, discovering that some samples were carbon-rich while others were carbon-depleted.

“The samples are a little like samples from Australia taken from 2.7 billion-year-old sediment,” study lead author Christopher H House said.

“Those samples were caused by biological activity when ancient microbial mats consumed methane, but we can’t say the same thing about Mars because it could have formed out of different materials and processes than Earth.”

On Earth, microbes form large colonies called mats that deplete carbon and other materials in their surroundings.

If the Gale Crater had a lake, similar microbes could have lived there.

The researchers haven’t ruled out this possibility.

A galactic dust cloud or ultraviolet degradation of carbon dioxide are two other theories for why Mars has carbon in its sediment.

More samples from the Gale Crater will be collected and studied by scientists.

