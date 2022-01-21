Scientists have figured out when the Sun will erupt and kill everyone.

Scientists have calculated the exact time when the Sun will erupt and kill everyone on the planet.

MARCH ON, because scientists believe they’ve figured out when the Sun will die and take everyone with it.

Of course, we don’t need to be concerned because our burning star is still young, so everything is fine for us.

However, the human race will need to find a new planet to call home in billions of years when we are long forgotten.

According to BGR, experts believe the Sun has about five billion years of life left.

They predict that by that time, the hydrogen core that keeps it going will have run out of hydrogen.

This will be disastrous for Earth and all other planets that are dependent on our solar system’s great fireball.

When this happens, the sun will resemble a red planet, incapable of producing any heat.

Mercury and Venus will be the first to perish when the Sun’s outer layers become unstable and expand, swallowing them up.

In the meantime, the Earth will be buffeted by ferocious solar winds.

It’s true that it’s not a pretty picture, but it’s also possible that it won’t be all that relevant to humanity by then.

Long before the Sun dies, space nerds have predicted that we’ll have other issues to deal with a billion years from now.

At that point, the Sun’s energy will have vapourised our oceans, and the brightness of the Sun will have increased by 10%.

Not to mention the threat of climate change.

So, while everyone alive right now is safe and will remain so for many years, we’ll need to consider establishing a base on another planet for future generations before it’s too late.

