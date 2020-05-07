Scientists reveal the emergence of new cracks on the moon

Scientists have long believed that the surface of the moon is dead rocks, but some new evidence has been discovered that revealed the opposite after the result of data from NASA’s lunar orbital exploration, which is the appearance of open hills that appeared on the moon’s surface, was discovered. It has been interpreted by scientists as the result of an active tectonic system.

New evidence for the moon

Among the new evidence that scientists have been discovered from NASA and mentioned by the British newspaper “Daily Mail” that scientists are:

More than 500 exposed rocks have been found on the side of the moon and are free of peaks or soil scattered on this side of the moon’s surface.

And that these exposed rocky hills formed as a result of tectonic activity that broke the moon’s surface recently

Rock debris slips into cracks and voids creating open rocks.

It is known that the surface of the moon is covered with rock debris, which is a heterogeneous layer of dust, dust, and broken rocks as a result of meteorites bombing the moon and covering the rocks, so those exposed spots do not appear until rare, and it is what made scientists think that these cracks occurred recently,

“The exposed blocks on the surface have a relatively short lifespan because the accumulation of rock debris occurs continuously,” said Peter Schultz, co-author of the study at Brown University.