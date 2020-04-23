Score the best price yet on Arlo’s Video Doorbell using this coupon

Arlo is well-known for its array of smart home security cameras and late last year it entered the smart doorbell game with its first video doorbell. It retails at $150 though, for a limited time, you can score one for just $109.99 at Newegg. That’s a $40 savings and the lowest price we’ve seen for it to date. All you have to do to get the discount is enter coupon code NEARLDB66 during checkout. Shipping is free.

Ding dong deal Arlo Video Doorbell

Arlo’s Video Doorbell looks quite similar to some others on the market with a slender profile, camera at the top and button towards the bottom. Its camera is capable of capturing HD video up to 1536 x 1536, and the 1:1 aspect ratio is made possible thanks to the 180-degree field-of-view. This creates for a much narrower image compared to other video doorbells, making it a better fit to see people at your door.

You’ll find the usual array of smart video doorbell features being offered, including things like Alexa support, motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and HDR colors for video capture. When someone is at your door, you can freely talk to whoever’s there or use a pre-recorded message.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is weather-resistant, with Arlo noting that it can withstand the heat, cold, and sun. As for the installation process, you can install it yourself using your home’s existing doorbell wiring. Your purchase is backed by a 1-year Arlo warranty and you also get 3 months of Arlo Smart cloud storage, usually $3 a month, thrown in for free that gives you 30 days of video recording history.