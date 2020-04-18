SDCC 2020: San Diego Comic-Con Has Been Cancelled

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is shutting down numerous annual events and postponing movies all over the globe, many have been wondering whether or not San Diego’s annual Comic-Con will meet that same fate. Now, Comic-Con International, the company behind the convention has announced that SDCC 2020 will be cancelled this year, returning in 2021.

“Comic-Con International (CCI) is officially cancelling the 2020 San Diego Comic-Con, marking the first time in 50 years that the show will not go on,” Comic-Con Museum said in a press release. “It is the right thing to do. Comic-Con wants to do all we can to fight the spread of this virus and support workers who are on the front line, fighting this battle.”

CCI was monitoring the situation in California, with the hopes of the event happening, if by chance the pandemic had come to an end. “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer,” Comic-Con International (CCI) explained in a statement. “Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

Recently, CCI also canceled Anaheim’s Wondercon event as well. Wondercon will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on March 26-28, 2021.

As to the many people who purchased badges, CCI announced that those will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges for next year’s SDCC event. Within the next week, all badge holders will receive an email with instructions on how to do so.

Additionally, in the upcoming days, onPeak, Comic-Con’s hotel affiliate, will cancel all hotel reservations and will refund deposits made through the company. “There is no need for anyone who booked through onPeak to take any action, including trying to cancel their reservations online or contacting the company via phone as the process will be handled automatically. Those who booked rooms through onPeak will be notified when refunds have been completed.”

Comic-Con will return to the San Diego Convention Center July 22-25, 2021.