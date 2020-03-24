Sea of Thieves and others go free-to-play on Xbox One this weekend

A lot of us are cooped up inside at the moment, and if you’re an Xbox One owner in search of something to play, you might want to check out the three games that are going free-to-play on the platform over the weekend. Microsoft today announced a Free Play Days promotion that begins today and runs through Sunday, March 9th, giving you the entire weekend to check all of them out.

The first free game Microsoft has on offer is Sea of Thieves. This is something of common sight among Microsoft’s various promotions, and those who play this weekend will get the “X-Marks-the-Spot” Eye of Reach. It’s worth noting that Microsoft is also running a separate Sea of Thieves promotion that will net Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a bunch of ship parts themed around Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which will be redeemable this weekend.

The second game that’s going free for the weekend is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Microsoft points out that this is the first time Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been included in one of these Free Play Days promotions, and anyone who participates while playing will get Ezio’s Roman Set. Every version of the game is 75% off too, bringing the standard edition down to $14.99 and the ultimate edition (which normally runs $120) down to $30.

Finally, we have Smite, which might seem like a weird game to include in Free Play Days considering that it’s already a free-to-play title. Check it out this weekend, though, and you’ll find that all Gods are unlocked and playable.

Like previous Free Play Days promotions, you’ll need to be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold in order to play these games (which means that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are eligible too). You can download all three games from the Xbox store or Xbox.com beginning today, with the Free Play Days promo ending at 11:59PM PT on Sunday, March 22nd.