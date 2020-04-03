Sea of Thieves coming soon to Steam

Sea of Thieves is now listed as “coming soon” to Steam, as Microsoft continues to offer more of its titles through Valve’s online marketplace.

An accompanying announcement said the Steam version of Sea of Thieves would support cross-platform play with other Windows PC users as well as Xbox One players.

“We’re genuinely thrilled to bring Sea of Thieves to Steam, and look forward to welcoming the Steam community to our game so we can share a grog and a shanty together and hear the tales of their adventures,” said Craig Duncan, studio head at Rare.

Rare’s rollicking, open-world pirate MMO launched in March 2018, exclusively on Windows PC and Xbox One through the Microsoft Store. A year later, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said the company would start to offer more of its Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam.

“We believe you should have a choice in where you buy your PC games,” Spencer said at the time.

Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection later launched on Steam on the same date as their Windows PC and Xbox One releases. State of Decay 2 followed in mid-March 2019, a little under two years from its launch. Microsoft acquired developer Undead Labs shortly after that release.

Xbox Game Studios currently has 36 games listed on Steam, with another two, including Psychonauts 2, listed as coming soon.

