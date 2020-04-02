Sea Of Thieves Is Finally Coming To Steam

Rare’s jaunty pirate game Sea of Thieves will make its way to Steam. The game was previously available only through the Microsoft Store on PC, or through Xbox Game Pass. According to the announcement, the high seas game will feature cross-play between Xbox One and all PC users. However, there is no set release date as of yet, though the announcement says one will be announced “soon.”

Upon its initial release back in 2018, Sea of Thieves garnered a less-than-enthusiastic reception from critics, who questioned whether or not its laid-back atmosphere and simple gameplay were worth full-price at the till. However, since the inauguration of Xbox Game Pass, the game’s community has grown substantially, augmented in no small part due to Rare’s steady schedule of fresh content every month. According to Rare, it is now Microsoft’s most successful IP of this console generation, with more than 10 million total players.

The game’s latest update added nasty firetraps and an explosive called the Blunderbomb to the game, as well as banana outfits for your ship’s beloved pets. The one prior to that featured cosmetic items from the beloved Rare game Viva Pinata and very angry treasure chests that vomit lava everywhere.