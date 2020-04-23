Sea Of Thieves Ships Of Fortune Update Is The Cat Update We’ve Been Waiting For

The April update for Sea of Thieves is bringing in some hitters for the game, namely in terms of the addition of cats as a pet type. The cats aren’t all this update has to offer though, with Ships of Fortune being the biggest update since Tall Tales on the game’s anniversary last year. This update is filled to the brim with a new PvP faction, new traders, raised level caps, more ways to earn gold and reputation, a new revive system, and some big changes to the Arena.

The addition of cats as a pet option is obviously the most important part of the update, with players now able to purchase a range of cats from the game’s premium store, the Pirate Emporium. Each breed of cat comes in a variety of color options, so make sure to match your cat to your outfit and ship. Cat outfits are of course an option, with a number of Sovereign and special Legendary outfits available in bundles at the Emporium.

Players will now be able to join their favorite traders, becoming an Emissary for either the Gold Hoarders, Merchant’s Guild, Athena’s Fortune, or Order Of Souls. Players will earn gold and reputation by bringing their trader loot, with the level cap for each faction being raised to 75. Players can also earn special cosmetic rewards for their chosen faction. To find out more about becoming an Emissary, head over to the Outpost and speak to the representative for the faction you wish to join. Keep in mind you’ll need to make a sizable donation in order to be bestowed with such a privilege.

The Pirate Legend status has not been moved to 75, with players still only needing to reach 50 with each faction to unlock the title.

With the update to the factions comes a new PvP faction, The Reaper’s Bones. Players can choose to instead become an Emissary for The Reaper’s Bones and hunt down other rival Emissaries in return for gold and reputation. These Reapers will still appear on the ship’s map like any other Reaper flag already in the game, so make sure to keep an eye out for those looking to hunt down other players for reward. Players can find the new company at The Reaper’s Hideout.

If competitive action is your forte, then head over to the Arena where all new modes have been added. The Arena mode has been overhauled, with the addition of an all-out mode where in old treasure maps have been replaced by a single chest marked with a Sea Dog Beacon, with only one cash-in location. It’s an all out frenzy to be the one to hand in the prize.

A new revive system has been added, wherein players can now revive a crew-mate during a brief window before their souls drift into the Ferry of the Damned. This should allow for faster gameplay, with crews being able to recover from death much quicker.

In a new blog post from the developers, Rare has touched on how the team is getting on while working from home due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Rare is focusing on the health of the employees and families during this difficult time, with the company keeping in mind the difficulties that can arise from a change to the working environment.

Following Ships of Fortune in May, the update will focus on quality of life changes and fixes for some long-standing bugs. A number of new events will also be implemented, with more rewards and activities for players than ever. A major part of the May update has also been pushed back to June as the team still needs to playtest it and bring it up to the quality that is expected.

Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox One and Windows 10. The Sea of Fortune update is live now. It is still unknown when the game will launch on Steam.