Seagate’s enormous Backup Plus 10TB hard drive has matched its lowest price at $160

The Seagate Backup Plus 10TB hard drive is down to $159.99 at Adorama. You can also find this deal at B&H, but the shipping currently isn’t free (and was $9 for me), so go with Adorama to save on the shipping costs. This is an all-time low price for the hard drive, and it hasn’t gone this low since last year’s Black Friday sales. The drive normally sells for around $200 or as much as $240 at most retailers. It’s actually going above $270 in some places like Best Buy. This price is so low it’s less expensive than the 8TB version, so you’re basically getting an extra 2TB for free.
All the room you need
Seagate Backup Plus 10TB hard drive USB 3.0 hub
Haven’t seen this price since Black Friday. The drive includes two USB 3.0 ports that can charge mobile devices or transfer data. Works seamlessly between Windows and Mac after the right drivers are installed. Has a limited 2-year warranty.
$159.99
$200.00 $40 off
More than just a hard drive, the hub includes two USB 3.0 ports on the front. You can use these ports to transfer data like from a USB camera or thumb drive, but you can also look at them as charging ports for your mobile devices. Since this drive is large and will likely sit right on your desktop, it gives you some ports that are in a very convenient location for charging.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
With 10TB of space, you should probably just start downloading more music and videos now so you can fill it up when it arrives. You’ll be using this space for a long time. If you have a lot of storage on your computer already, you could use this as a backup for all that data. Just copy your computer over once or twice a month, and that way you’ll be prepared for any emergency with the main system. It comes with Seagate backup software for just that purpose.
If you install the provided NTFS driver, you will be able to use the Backup Plus on both Windows and Mac computers. You can even seamlessly switch between them so you can move files to where you want them.
Seagate covers this drive with a two-year warranty.
