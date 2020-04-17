Seat announces a new ERTE for organizational reasons for 11,000 employees

The automobile company Seat will present another Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) at its work centers in Barcelona that will affect 11,000 workers and that could start on April 27 due to the impossibility of resuming production one hundred percent.

The president of the Seat company committee, Matías Carnero, explained to Efe that the management has communicated its plans this Friday to the unions in a meeting in which it has not yet clarified whether it will resume productive activity on April 27 or will wait for some days more.

The new ERTE will be presented to the labor authority based on organizational causes and, therefore, it will not be a case of force majeure such as the one that has been active since March 16, although it has been agreed that the conditions are the same.

Thus, the workers who enter this new file will receive the unemployment benefit that corresponds to them and the company will pay a supplement to reach 90% of the net salary.

Most of the affected workers will be those who carry out their activity in the production lines or in linked positions in the logistics and quality areas, and who are found both in the Martorell factory and in the centers of Barcelona and El Prat de Llobregat, according to the same sources.

The impossibility of manufacturing from the first moment at the pace prior to the pandemic, due to the safety and prevention measures that must be applied, has led the management of Seat to propose this second ERTE, which will be continuity of the first, although it will affect less personal because the current one was presented to the entire workforce of almost 15,000 employees.

The company has indicated that it will try to start production on April 27 “if on that date all the conditions that allow it are in place” and that the return to activity “will be carried out gradually to apply the protection measures and prevention to ensure the health of workers. ”

The ERTE will also be applied progressively and would thus decrease as the level of production increases.

In principle, the maximum duration of the temporary file will be eight weeks, “until the rate of production resumes prior to the start of the pandemic,” according to the company.

Matías Carnero has described as “logical” that the company proposes this second ERTE, since “it is necessary to give coverage to the staff that will not be able to start working from the beginning of the reactivation of production”.

Seat’s prevention measures plan to reactivate production at its Martorell factory, the most important in Spain, foresees a staggered start in three phases, which will start with a production of up to 33% and includes measures such as daily masks for everything the staff and the obligation to pass a self-test before entering.

In the first phase, it will only work one shift for each line (there are three), the one for tomorrow, and will reach a maximum production of 33%, which will mean 271 cars a day; while in a second phase it will reach 66% with two shifts and 640 cars a day; and in the third they will be active and after three shifts.

In addition to masks, workers must maintain safe distances, even in the canteen and on the buses that take care of the transport.