Second-generation Ring Alarm system is easier to use and looks way better

Handy new buttons that are easier to press, and a portfolio updated with 2020 design aesthetics.

The original Ring Alarm system was pretty pedestrian looking by all counts. Resembling many other budget alarm systems at the time, Ring at least offered a great ecosystem to tie into, but the second-generation Ring Alarm system rectifies those sad looks with a chic new minimalist design. Widely-spaced circular keys and a new dedicated row of emergency buttons make signaling for help as simple as the press of a button. It’s also now far easier to control your system thanks to dedicated buttons for Away, Home, and Disarm.

But it’s not just the keypad that’s seen a significant overhaul, as even the sensors themselves are completely redesigned and look better with all kinds of home decor. Door and window contact sensors are now smaller and more seamlessly blend in with frames and walls, and the new motion sensor is smaller and no longer looks like something that came out of 2002’s school of design. In total, Ring has five newly redesigned products that ship with its Ring Alarm home security system; the base station, keypad, contact sensors, motion detectors, and a range extender for larger homes.