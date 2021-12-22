On your iPhone, SECRET iMessage codes unlock hidden features.

SECRET iMessage codes on your iPhone allow you to access previously unavailable features.

SPECIAL CODES IN iMessage CAN UNLOCK SPECIAL EFFECTS FOR YOUR CONTACTS.

This can be done using iMessage on any iPhone, and no special apps are required.

One of iMessage’s lesser-known features is the ability to select from a number of secret effect codes.

By typing special words or phrases into your iPhone and sending them to a friend, you can unlock secrets.

So, what codes can you use? TikTok’s creator, Sabbadz, demonstrated some clever ones in a video.

When you send the “Congratulations” message, confetti rains down.

It also works if the word “congratulations” is written in a different language.

Balloons will float across the screen as you type “Happy Birthday.”

A series of lasers will light up the display if you send “Pew Pew.”

“Happy Chinese New Year,” for example, sends out virtual fireworks via iMessage.

Press and hold the blue send button after you’ve finished typing your message to add any of the attachments below.

Remember that none of these effects will appear unless the recipient also owns an iPhone.

These effects are also limited to iMessage; they are not available on WhatsApp, Signal, or Facebook Messenger.

