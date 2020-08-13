Secretlab Unveils League of Legends-Inspired Gaming Chairs: Pre-order, Price, Size, Details, and More!

Merchandises of games give players and fans satisfaction and happiness in memorabilia.

Dominate the game and be legendary in comfort with Secretlab’s new gaming chairs that feature remnants of Riot Games’ League of Legends. They are now available for pre-order.

The award-winning gaming chair manufacturer, Secretlab, crafted a new set of chairs that would provide excellent comfort and ergonomics even after prolonged gameplay hours. Not only that, but the company also dresses up the chairs to feature Riot Games’ League of Legends character splash arts and more.

The company features two editions of the gaming chairs that suit every size of players there is. Omega caters to the Small-Medium body built while Titan, with Titan XL, is specifically intended for larger builts that cater to the specific needs of players.

Secretlab’s’ gaming chairs are adjusted to everyone’s needs to provide the maximum comfort a person considers when purchasing one.

Secretlab’s created gaming chairs mirror three iconic characters in the game. Yasuo, the Unforgiven; Akali, the Rogue Assassin; Ahri, the Nine-tailed Fox; and K/DA Edition that is inspired by Riot’s Akali K-Pop Edition according to Comicbook.com.

This blue and white chair inspired by League of Legends’ most played character, Yasuo. The chair portrays the champion’s sword, sword hilt design, and ‘wind clouds’ which Yasuo produces.

Akali’s chair shows a black-green-gold color scheme that features the character’s classic skin with her scythe and mask stamped in the front backrest as the logo and the dragon at the back.

Ahri’s chair is entirely red, with accents of white representing the nine tails of the fox.

Riot Games’ reimagination of the assassin Akali as a K-Pop star, K/DA gaming chairs feature a black and purple color with the character’s dragon emblem above the mask stamped in the back.

Chairs are priced at $389 for Omega and $429 for Titan

The Singaporean gaming chair manufacturer boasts a list of designs and features that their chair provides. The company’s gaming chair received multiple awards for its engineering and design that is undoubtedly intended for maximum comfort and style.

The chair’s entirety is offering Secretlab’s cold cure foam mix that is sure to bring a level of firmness that feels right to the seat and beneficial for posture. Secretlab bundles their chairs with premium materials using polyutherane or PU Artificial leather.

Ergonomics are also present in their chairs in the form of reclining backrests and armrests for extended periods of gaming. The company claims that it made use of “industrial-grade raw materials” and “state-of-the art manufacturing” to ensure the best quality for gamers.

BTOD shares five reasons why ergonomic chairs prevent and help against back pain as a result of prolonged seating.

Secretlab offers users a three-year warranty for the chairs with an extended two more years for sharing the gaming chair on social media, for a total guarantee of five years. Pre-order yours now.

This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Alonzo

