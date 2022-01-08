Security experts warn that Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine are on the rise as invasion fears rise.

Security experts warn that Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine are on the rise as invasion fears grow.

CYBERSECURITY experts have warned that a recent spike in Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine could signal the start of an invasion.

According to the latest ISMG Security Report, an increase in Russian cyber interference in Ukrainian networks could signal a physical attack on eastern Ukraine.

Russia has already deployed 175,000 troops to the Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions are currently unknown, but he has harshly criticized Ukraine’s plans to join NATO.

Before Christmas, cyber experts warned that Russia was spreading fake news online to destabilize Ukraine’s president.

Since the beginning of December, according to ISMG’s Mathew Schwartz, Russian cyber operations in Ukraine have increased.

According to reports, key government and civilian Ukrainian networks were targeted.

Networks affiliated with Ukrainian banking and infrastructure companies are among those targeted.

According to cyber expert Schwartz, these are the types of targets that are likely to be hacked before an invasion.

He also claimed that Russia has been putting its cyberattack capabilities to the test on Ukraine for several years.

“Russia likely has much more of this type of thing up its sleeve,” other cyber experts told Schwartz.

“It’s likely been planning these types of attacks and capabilities for years, ready to use if it launches a ground invasion.”

“Turn off the banks,” he went on to say.

Turn off the electricity.

Create havoc by installing trojanized software updates and who knows what else.”

Putin has been urged to de-escalate by NATO and other world leaders.

