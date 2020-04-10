See: Flower promotion makes for happy faces Inland

She is one of the many single elderly people who are smiled at this Easter weekend by cheerful colors, which tell her that she has been thought of.

Elsewhere in the country, a large flower parade is also going on today because of the campaign For our elderly, at the initiative of rapper Ali B. In Gouda, he visited Co Matse (82) together with mayor Pieter Verhoeve and Minister Corola Schouten (Agriculture). “We cannot reach all the people we would like to visit before Easter,” said the minister. “But there are 150,000 elderly people who are alone!”, Added rapper Ali B.

Mayor Backhuijs van Nieuwegein brings a bush to Mrs. Franken Ⓒ Rias Immink

He is the initiator of the Easter campaign that was made possible together with the floriculture sector, the elderly organization Anbo and De Telegraaf. Many older people will fare today!

The mayor of Nieuwegein was also allowed to bring Easter smokers along. Ⓒ Rias Immink

Mrs. van Holy was pleasantly surprised Ⓒ Rias Immink

