See how the Resident Evil 3 remake compares to the PlayStation original

Capcom is going to take some liberties with the gameplay of the original Resident Evil 3: Nemesis for this year’s remake. Of course, it’s also going to give it a complete visual overhaul, à la 2019’s Resident Evil 2 remake. In a new video from the PlayStation YouTube channel featuring Capcom producer Peter Fabiano, it becomes clear just how stark the differences will be in the reimagined Resident Evil 3.

The video includes footage of the 1999 Resident Evil 3, with its pre-rendered backgrounds and tight corridors, and the 2020 Resident Evil 3, which is full of big open environments and a much deadlier Nemesis. If you haven’t played the original RE3 in a while — it’s been about 20 years for me — it’s a good reminder of the PlayStation game’s innovations and changes to the Resident Evil formula. Many of those — like explosive red barrels and action moves like Jill’s dodge — will carry over to the remake.

Resident Evil 3 will be released April 3 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. And despite reports to the contrary, the game’s safe rooms will still be safe from that mean ol’ Nemesis.