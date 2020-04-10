Selling the Big Easy live stream: Watch the new HGTV series online

If you’re in the market for a new home or enjoy watching home improvement shows, then HGTV’s new series Selling the Big Easy might just be for you. The show follows New Orleans native and real-estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos as she tries to help families find the home of their dreams and we’ll show you exactly how to watch it either online or on TV from anywhere in the world.
Selling the Big Easy gives audiences a first hand look at the New Orleans real estate market as Brittany and her full-service agency show prospective home buyers high-end homes with the right mix of history and charm. Brittany also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.
For those who have travelled to New Orleans before, you’ll easily recognize some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods including the French Quarter and downtown. However, the show will also give us a glimpse into some luxurious properties in Covington, Louisiana, the Metairie suburbs and Paradise Park.
Whether you’re a fan of New Orlean’s various architectural styles including Baroque, Colonial and Victorian or just want to find out more about the city’s history, HGTV’s new series looks to have something for everyone. Keep reading to find out how to watch or live stream Selling the Big Easy from wherever you are in the world.
Selling the Big Easy: Where and when?
The first episode of the new HGTV series Selling the Big Easy was set to premiere on Friday, April 10 at 9pm ET/PT, but reports suggest that the show has been delayed. Each episode of the show will run for 30 minutes and for the premiere, the network will show back to back episodes at 9pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT.
New episodes of Selling the Big Easy will likely also air every Friday, though we are not sure when the new series will debut.
Watch Selling the Big Easy from anywhere
You’ll find all the details on how to watch Selling the Big Easy in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch new episodes of the show when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Selling the Big Easy. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Selling the Big Easy in the U.S. exclusively on HGTV
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you can watch Selling the Big Easy on HGTV. The premiere episode of the show will air at 9pm ET/PT on Friday, April 12 but the network has not yet posted the schedule for the rest of its first season. If you’d rather stream the show online, you can do so on HGTV’s website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to watch it. HGTV also has an app for iOS and Android that lets you watch all of its shows on your smartphone or tablet.
Don’t want to sign up for an expensive cable package just to watch Selling the Big Easy? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to HGTV. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $44.99 per month – As well as giving you access to HGTV, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $20 for first month – Regardless of whether you choose the service’s Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan, you’ll get access to HGTV. Sling TV also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $49.99 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to HGTV as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT&T TV Now – $65 per month – AT&T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to HGTV you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- fuboTV – $54.99 per month – fuboTV’s standard plan includes HGTV as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service’s cloud DVR feature.
Sling TV is a great affordable option
In addition to giving you access to HGTV so you can watch the latest episodes of Selling the Big Easy, Sling TV also lets you watch over 50 other channels. You even get a personal DVR to record shows for later and can access the streaming platform from a variety of devices including your smartphone, tablet, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and more.
Sling TV
Watch the first season of Selling the Big Easy live as it happens with an affordable subscription to Sling TV.
Live stream Selling the Big Easy in Canada
While HGTV is available in Canada, the network has not yet said whether or not it will show Selling the Big Easy up North. However, if you still want to tune in to the show, you can grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch Selling the Big Easy in Canada.
How to stream Selling the Big Easy in the UK
As is the case in Canada and the US, HGTV is also available in the UK. Unfortunately though, the network’s programming is a bit different so you’ll have to use a VPN to watch Selling the Big Easy in the UK.
Watch Selling the Big Easy in Australia
HGTV is also available in Australia but once again, you’ll need a VPN to watch Selling the Big Easy.
