Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 vs. Jabra Elite 75t: Which should you buy?

It’s hard not to recommend the Jabra Elite 75t, especially for its price. The only major feature it lacks is ANC. The Momentum TW2 adds support for ANC but at a much higher price.

The simple truth is this: the Jabra Elite 75t are much cheaper than the Momentum True Wireless 2 but feature almosts all the same features. You’ll only want to pick up the Momentum TW2 if you want the best sound, or if you absolutely need active noise cancelation (ANC).

Price to performance ratio

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: active noise cancelation (ANC). The Elite 75t don’t have them and the Momentum TW2 do. The ANC does negatively affect how the TW2 sounds but they’ll still sound good. The ANC performance is superb and compares favorably against the top ANC-enabled true wireless earbuds such as the AirPods Pro and Sony WF1000XM3.

The TW2 provide a slightly bass-boosted sound that is otherwise very natural and smooth. Soundstage and instrument separation is also good, especially for true wireless earbuds. This means that you’ll be able to hear and follow most instruments or vocals individually without much issue.

The Elite 75t offer a heavy-handed bass-heavy sound out of the box. It overpowers the midrange and high notes quite a bit, making them a bit hard to listen to unless you really love a bass-heavy sound. Soundstage and instrument separation is also good but not as great as what you get on the Momentum TW2s.

Fortunately, the sound can be customized on both sets of earbuds with their respective companion apps available on Android and iOS. The Elite 75t take the cake though when it comes to the app. It offers a 5-band EQ, allowing you to tweak the bass, midrange, and treble/high notes without much issue. The Momentum TW2s’ EQ is a bit weird. Imagine it like a teeter-totter. If you want to up the bass, the midrange will also be changed, which is disappointing to say the least. The same goes for the midrange, you can’t really change it without tweaking the bass and high notes in some way.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Jabra Elite 75t Battery life (buds) 7 hours 7.5 hours Battery life (case) 21 hours 20.5 hours USB-C charging Yes Yes Water resistance IPX4 IP55 Active noise cancelation Yes No

One area where the Elite 75 technically beats the Momentum TW2 is in water resistance. The Momentum TW2 have an IPX4 rating, which translates to “splash/sweat-proof.” You don’t really need anything more, but, the Elite 75t have an IP55 rating, which means they are protected from most solid objects and can withstand water spewed from light jets, such as your sink, on the lowest setting. Again, that’s not a huge deal, especially with earbuds, but better water resistance is always welcome.

Otherwise, both sets of earbuds are fairly similar. Battery life, for example, is pretty much the same. The Momentum TW2 net you 7 hours with the buds and 21 hours with the case while the Elite 75t features 7.5 hours of juice on the buds side and 20.5 hours with the case. In total, both earbuds net you 28 hours of audio playback. Both also charge over USB-C and don’t feature wireless charging of any kind. This really stings with the Momentum TW2 due to its substantially higher price point.

Comfort is also great on both. They’re both very comfortable, even after long periods of time. They both come with multiple ear tip sizes in the box, which help tremendously with fit. However, the Momentum TW2 buds are quite a bit larger than the Elite 75t, if that matters to you. The Elite 75t are slightly less noticeable than the Momentum TW2 in the ear.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the difference between the Momentum TW2 and the Elite 75t are minuscule. The Elite 75t holds its ground despite the Momentum TW2 being nearly 50% more expensive. The Momentum TW2 adds ANC and packs better sound. The thing is, the Elite 75t are fine, especially if you make use of the EQ within their companion app to tame the bass. You’ll have to choose whether or not you want to spend the extra money for ANC and improved sound. Overall though, most people will be perfectly happy with the Elite 75t.

