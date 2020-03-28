Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 boost battery life, add noise cancellation

Sennheiser has announced the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, the second generation of the original Momentum earbuds. The successors to Sennheiser’s solid first shot at true wireless sound will feature active noise cancellation and improve battery life.

The earbuds will cost $300, with a black version hitting stores in April 2020. A white variation will follow, according to a Sennheiser press release.

In our review of the first-generation Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless, we noted that while they weren’t the most comfortable buds we’ve used, they were fine for longer listening sessions. With the new Momentum True Wireless 2 , Sennheiser has taken measures to provide more comfort, starting by shrinking the buds by nearly 2mm compared to the previous model.

Sennheiser said it took this route to “improve ergonomics for the best possible fit and to minimize fatigue.” Until we try them, we won’t be able to comment on whether this has improved comfort. However, if our experience tells us anything, more compact, lightweight designs tend to be easier on the ears.

The original Momentum had lackluster battery life. The Momentum had up to four hours of battery life in a single charge, and up to 12 hours of total lifewith the included charging case. In a world where the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ offers up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, that wasn’t enough.

Sennheiser has addressed that by boosting the Momentum True Wireless 2 to seven hours of life per charge, with a total of 28 hours of battery included with the device’s case. These aren’t industry-leading numbers, but they’re a major step up.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 will have customizable touch controls that let you control audio volum, or answer phone calls. It will let you activate the voice assistant of your choice, whether it be Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri. And, in line with many other buds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 will have a Smart Pause feature that stops playback when you remove an earbud, and resumes when you put it back in.

Sennheiser hasn’t commented on the earbuds’ weather resistance. The first-gen Momentum were IPX4 rated to be splash resistant, so we can assume the newer version will have at least that rating. Also, Amazon’s Alexa was excluded from its list of compatible voice assistants.

The highlight here is the inclusion of active noise cancellation, a feature that Sennheiser claims will let listeners experience “incredible high-fidelity sound even in noisy environments.” That’s paired with a Transparent Hearing feature that mixes in ambient sound with the touch of a bud. This is a common, and increasingly necessary, feature on earbuds with active noise cancellation.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 also feature 7mm dynamics drivers, a built-in equalizer, and Sennheiser’s Smart Control App. The original Momentum were incredibly clear, so we’re intrigued to see what these features mean for the new Sennheiser’s sound.

The catch here, from what we can tell, is price. For the added features, including active noise cancellation and the stronger battery life, the Momentum True Wireless 2 will come in at a full $100 more than the current cost of the original.