Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds combine noise cancellation and excellent sound

A little under a year and a half after it released its first pair of true wireless earbuds, Sennheiser is back with a follow-up: the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. The big improvements to the true wireless earbuds are that they support noise cancellation and have much better battery life. There are also some more minor improvements, like the fact that these earbuds are 2mm smaller than their predecessors.

The improvements in battery life are, on paper, at least, pretty impressive. You’ll now get up to seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves (up from four hours last time around), and using the case gets you 28 hours in total (up from 12). Sennheiser also claims to have fixed the battery drain problems that some users reported with the first-generation earbuds. It says it’s switch to a new Bluetooth chip that “counteracts any power drain possibilities.”

Rounding out the specs, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 come with support for the Bluetooth 5.1, AAC, and AptX standards, an IPX4 water resistance rating, and have an audio passthrough mode alongside their noise-canceling mode. You can listen to just one earbud at a time, but the functionality only works with the right earbud, unfortunately. They’ll retail for $299.99 (£279.99 / €299.99), the same as their predecessors.

We were impressed with the first-generation Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless when we reviewed them back in 2018, noting at the time that they were the best-sounding true wireless earbuds we’d ever heard. However, functionally, they left a little to be desired, with flaky wireless connectivity and controls that were a little unintuitive at first. And those battery drain problems were never fully addressed. We’ll be checking out whether their successors have been able to overcome these problems in our full review, which will be on the way soon.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 will be available in the US and Europe in black starting in April, with a white variant following later.

Related