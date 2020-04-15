‘Service and personal contact with train passengers are immediately gone’

“In recent years, as conductors we have tried to be less strict and to make more contact with the traveler by being helpful. That personal contact has disappeared at once, but the service orientation has disappeared.

I call out a lot. First of all I apologize for not being able to provide the service I would like to provide. And I say that I am outside on every platform and that if people have questions, they just have to wave. Then I try to help them at an appropriate distance.

The days when I work I have to deal with a lot of people. I have not yet experienced that the hut cap is full, because there are still far fewer travelers. Some longer trains are also used on routes so that people can keep their distance.

I try to direct that as much as possible. You always have spots that are a kind of favorite places for people to get on and off. You do now, but I’m trying to spread it even more.

When I see people with a road bike in road bike clothing or a group of friends who are having fun on the road, I naturally also think: I don’t think this is entirely the intention. But I find it difficult to judge that.

I realize that not everyone can work from home. Some people do not have a vital job, but still have to keep things going. That’s why I don’t judge and I’m not going to refuse people on the train. I try to emphasize constantly that people have to give each other space and that is all I can do.

I try to touch all buttons to start processes with my keys as much as possible. I open doors with my elbows and we get enough disinfectant gel and gloves. When it is a bit busier, I immediately sit at the door, on a folding chair.

I never liked hearing someone cough or sneeze. But now that you know how contagious the virus is, you look back at every sound and every touch. But I don’t think about it too much, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to do the job anymore.

Some people don’t like the basic timetable, with fewer trains. But most people support you, we get a lot of compliments. They say they are okay with you still working.

I still enjoy going to work, I now only organize my work differently. “