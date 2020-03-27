Shantae and the Seven Sirens Grants Your Wishes with a PS4 Release in May

New trailer released

Shantae and the Seven Sirens, the latest game in WayForward’s cult hit series, is coming to PlayStation 4 very soon indeed. The fifth adventure in the franchise is dancing its way onto Sony’s console on 28th May 2020.

The brand new trailer, embedded above, gives us a quick overview of the story and some of what Shantae will be getting up to. She travels to an island paradise, but as you’d expect, things aren’t as idyllic as they first appear, and the half-genie puts her vacation on ice to sort things out.

The developer says this latest game “combines the most popular elements from past Shantae titles” and features new transformations, a huge non-linear map, and more. A new collectable card mechanic will help change up the gameplay, and PS4 Pro owners will be able to take advantage of 4K support.

Are you excited for Shantae's latest adventure?