She-Ra and the Princess of Power’s final season to premiere in May

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will return to Netflix this May for its fifth and final season.

Showrunner Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly that she knew what the episode count would be from the start, so the team was able to plot out the story to fit a five-season arc. Last season ended with a smattering of consequences — heroine Adora’s magical sword was shattered in order to save the planet, heroic princess Glimmer and scheming villain Catra ended up on Big Bad Horde Prime’s ship, and the planet of Etheria was pulled through a magic portal and exposed to those who wish to conquer it.

The show premiered on Netflix in November of 2018, a reboot of the 1980s show She-Ra: Princess of Power. With fresh character designs and deeper motivations, the Netflix original balanced great world-ending stakes with character relationships. It started off very mission-of-the-week, as Adora, Glimmer, and Bow recruited various princesses, but laid the foundation for greater conflict towards the end of the first season. She-Ra never held back from the big consequences, especially as Catra fell deeper into a villainous spiral. It’s a fearless addition to the magical girl canon, tailored for 21st century tastes.

The final season of She-Ra will premiere on Netflix on May 15. The official plot description is as follows:

In season 5, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived and without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra, the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

Check out the season 5 posters below: