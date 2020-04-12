Should Console exclusive games…Stop?

(Please know that even though i am posting on a Playstation centric site, i am talking about game systems at large here. That means PC, Switch, and XBOX One are included in the topic I’m talking about here.)

I’ve been having this thought in my head the last little while; “Should Console exclusive games just end?” Ask different people and you will get many different answers. Well, I’ll be honest, i have no clue where i stand on this issue.

See, on one hand, I Think The concept of Console exclusives needs to go out of style. The reason for this is because it’s a different world for developers nowadays, and they need to find profit anywhere they can. This would also be good for players, as they don’t have to get locked out of the Zeitgeist because they can’t play a certain game straight away due to not having a certain console. And Most of all, Phasing out the concept of Exclusives would mean that we can also finally stop arguing over which console is better then the other. Or at least shut up one part of the arguments that still tear parts of the internet up even to this day.

But….

There’s a part of me that stands with the other side: Console Exclusive games are still needed in this day and age. Why? Well, The first reason is more personal; I Think that a lot of original concepts come along and get picked up by Companies Like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo because they want to show that their console is better then the other. A Lot of great games have come about this way. Also, And this is a bit more realistic… You Gotta have some reason to get people to pick up your system. You Can have all the awesome specs in the known universe, but all people will care about is what can be played on the system. Competition can lead you to do absolutely stupid things, the Industry is full of examples of that, but Competition can also lead to brand new and exciting ways of doing things no one else ever thought was possible. And hey, It might even encourage some to do better. Who knows, stranger things have happened.

It’s a complicated question for me. And I’m not like some people, where i pick a side and then stand by it unwavering. But the reason I’m asking YOU this question is because i genuinely want to know what the rest of the world thinks. What are YOUR ups and downs to the Question of Ending Console exclusives? How else could companies get people to play on their systems? And last but not least, is it OK To not strictly take just one side on a Heated debate? OK, that one is more me, but you know.

(And whatever you chose to post next- Please try to keep it civil. I know that sounds dumb, but you would be surprised at how quickly this kind of conversation on message boards can get out of hand.)

On a personal level, I don’t like exclusives as a concept. I would rather shop around and get the best deal and value for money that I can but I’m realistic, they’re needed by the companies to make customers buy their product. I really would like to see a day where the only exclusives are first-party games, I reckon that would be a good way of doing it. Even still, games like Horizon and Death Stranding got help from Sony but are releasing on PC. What people need to realise is that Sony didn’t have a gun put to their head to make that decision, fanboy mentality aside. Playstation Now is already on PC so if they decided to turn that into a Game Pass PC deal then I think it would prove popular without turning people away from the PS5. Instead of a release through Steam, they could funnel all sales through the PS Store, ensuring they retain all money. It might make some people annoyed same as how Heavy Rain etc were released only through the Epic Store but I think PC players would definitely pay to play God of War and others.

Here’s what I think: I think if console exclusive games stopped being exclusive and appeared on all consoles, then they would never get better in the future. If there’s no form of competition, then there’s no reason to put in any effort into improving the games. That’s why when you see PlayStation exclusives like God of War or Horizon Zero Dawn, they are much more well-received and appreciated than say Far Cry 5 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, i.e. third-party games that appear on multiple consoles. These aforementioned franchises have been getting numerous iterations throughout the years with minimum drastic changes because there have been no reasons to improve upon them since there is no specific competition. Simply put, people are going to buy them regardless of the changes made.

But when it comes to console exclusives, much more effort is being put into improving one iteration from the previous because it’s in direct competition with other console exclusives. More effort is needed in order to make them stand out compared to other exclusive games.

Naturally this is a broad generalisation, but that’s what I think and that’s why the whole “there should not be any console exclusives” is just a poor argument. Competition is always healthy in any kind of business scenario. Dismissing competition is basically saying that you’d rather have mediocre games on all consoles instead of exceptional games on one console.

@KratosMD I still reckon games like Persona 5 shouldn’t be exclusive and there’s no reason for them to be. If Sony had made it then fair enough but otherwise I just don’t see why other consoles should miss out.

@KratosMD Yeah, agreed.

Additionally, how many third parties would keep a project like The Last Guardian alive after being in development hell for so many years? It’s a very niche game on top of that. Sony doesn’t care that it doesn’t turn a profit, because it was well received and another game they could put on a ”reasons to buy a PS4” list. If they were a third party developer it would’ve been shelved a long time ago. Same with Dreams I think.

First party games have to be good above anything else. Third party games need to make money first and foremost, that’s the big difference. That’s why hardly any first party games have micro-transactions. A higher review score does them more good than a few extra bucks from loot boxes.

@nessisonett I mean you make it sound like there’s an ulterior motive for why Atlus haven’t released Persona 5 on other consoles, lol. I believe there’s a simpler answer to that and it’s related to business decisions. First of all, developing the game for one console allows them to completely focus on the development for that console. If you add another console, then the game would’ve probably taken much longer to finish because it has literally over 100 hours of content. It’s a tremendous amount of work to go through everything in order to make sure it works flawlessly on the other console. Now if we were to talk about post launch, then another reason would be the development of Persona 5 Royal and thus the same reason as before is applied here.

They could now be porting Persona 5 Royal to the Switch. Or if they’ve decided to start developing Persona 6, then they’d probably want to focus on developing it for one console again and in this case it would most likely be PS5. That’s just how businesses work, they can’t just whip up a port just because they feel like it. It takes time and resources and they need to decide which project is worth pursuing.

Personally, I would much prefer companies like Sony, MS and Nintendo publish their games on other platforms. They could be no different to EA, Activision etc in that respect. If you have the ‘best’ hardware, then you don’t need to ‘blackmail’ people into buying your system to play your games – people will buy it because its the ‘best’ system for them and then these companies have a much larger sales base to sell to. There is no way Naughty Dog for example could sell as many copies of its games as Rockstar for example because Rockstar has a much larger target audience.

The advantage of Exclusives though does mean that the developers can change the game structure, the actual layout for example to fit the system rather than make a game and then try and make that work the way they want. If a view is causing GPU bottlenecks, you can put something into obscure the view in an exclusive to reduce that workload but may have to drop the resolution, reduce the visual settings etc on a multi-platform game.

Of course there are benefits to companies to lock people into an ecosystem – even if the hardware itself isn’t that profitable. Publishers have to pay to have their games on consoles – have their logo’s on the boxes, etc. That may not be great for Sony to be paying something to MS to have their published games on a MS system – which is another reason Exclusives exist. Its not often for the benefit of the consumer – no matter what fanboys will argue, its more the benefit of the company and not giving money to potential rivals. The whole concept is to make people buy their hardware – regardless of whether it is the best option and to stop giving money to their competitors even if it means making more money from their users than they can by selling to just their own…

@KratosMD PS4 and Xbox One games are all built on the same framework. Switch and PC games are a bit more complicated but I don’t believe for a minute that the extremely small resources required to make a port for Xbox wouldn’t make them a massive profit. It makes you wonder if they’ve got a deal with Sony we don’t know about because there really aren’t any reasons why the mainline games should be exclusive to PS when spinoffs come to other consoles. RGG Studio are smaller than Atlus under Sega and yet they’ve ported Yakuza Kiwami, K2 and 0 to Xbox and PC all while working on Judgment, FOTNS and then Yakuza 7. It’s absolutely doable and yet Atlus just seem to make their main series games as hard to play as possible. The only reason I even bought a Vita was for Persona 4 Golden because it’s not playable elsewhere. Notice how as soon as the Dreamcast started to fail, there were loads of exclusives ported to GameCube. For some reason, they still haven’t ported 4 anywhere despite the fact it would make a ton of money for them.

@BAMozzy Yeah, but as they don’t give money to the competition and they get more people to buy the console which means they buy more third-party games on that which also benefit MS, Sony, or Nintendo and gives them more money an incentive to make stellar first-party games. Okay maybe MS hasn’t quite followed that pattern this gen but the point still stands, even if it’s not technically for the consumer, it has a number of ways of benefiting the consumer. And as you said it allows for the game to be designed on a fundamental level that wouldn’t work on other systems, it doesn’t need to be designed to be scaleable.

And just because you have the best hardware doesn’t mean everyone will buy it. People still bought the Xbox One even though the PS4 was superior just because they had a 360. Not everyone thinks about or even knows which is the superior hardware, in which case it’ll be the best advertisement.

And as @KratosMD said Sony or Nintendo might not be as motivated to try and move games forwards if they weren’t trying to sell their system too. Ubisoft’s innovation outside of a couple MP games has dropped just about completely and don’t have any real great games to speak of this gen. Excluding indie-type games.

@nessisonett Each developer is different, that’s the thing. RGG Studio may work efficiently, while P-Studio may not. Just like how inadequate Game Freak are, the same could be said about P-Studio.

The thing is I don’t really like to discuss these things because it’s always mere conjecture since we don’t have more information to proceed from. We can go on and on about why one game isn’t on other consoles, but at the end of the day none of us are game developers or businessmen for that matter. We don’t know how these things work and trying to understand something with little to no knowledge in the subject is simply pointless.

@Jaz007 Best hardware is relative and I meant best for the purchaser. A Nintendo Switch can be the ‘best’ hardware for someone if they prefer to game on the go and occasionally play on a TV – A PS5 or Series X won’t offer that. The best could also come down to controller preference, where their friends play (although that could be redundant if ‘cross play’ was standard) or even which they prefer the look of or can afford – point is, without Exclusives, you don’t have to buy any particular platform just to get access – you buy the platform that best suits you, has the features you want etc and not have to buy 2 or 3 platforms to play the handful of games that are unique to each.

If you wanted to just buy a PS5 because that was the ‘best’ platform for you, you wouldn’t have to buy an Xbox/PC/Switch/Stadia to get access to what ever few games each has that you may want to play. You wouldn’t have to wait weeks, months or even years to play those 3rd Party timed exclusives or miss out on games because you can’t justify buying the Xbox for Hellblade 2, Ori, Sunset Overdrive etc for example – you could just buy them on PS5, play with the controller you prefer and not miss out. Its like buying a Sony Bluray player and not missing out on movies from say Universal who are only available on Samsung Bluray players but Samsung don’t have Sony Pictures Movies. You buy 1 bluray player to suit your budget and needs (not that you need to buy a Bluray player with these consoles anyway).

The competition is still there of course. If Sony don’t make better games, people won’t buy them regardless of whether or not they are available on multiple platforms. They still have competition from Xbox Studio’s, EA, Activision, Ubisoft etc. They have competition in the hardware too – more so because they wouldn’t have the ‘exclusives’ and FOMO aspect to rely on to sell consoles. It doesn’t matter how bad their console is (to a degree) because people will have to buy it to play games from their studio’s so they can be ‘less’ competitive.

Its swings and roundabouts. Overall I would prefer to buy 1 platform to play games on without having to buy another console to play the handful of games I can’t play without buying it. There is no reason that Sony, MS or Nintendo couldn’t publish their games, have Game Pass, PSNow etc subscription services on other platforms – except that would mean given some money to their ‘competition’. Its not as consumer friendly as giving players a choice of platform and access to all games. Its fear of giving money to the competition and people not choosing to buy their platform IF they gave people free choice. Its almost blackmail.

Whilst I can sympathise with a desire to play everything everywhere it’s important to make sure that the everything is not more limited and it is now. 1st parties both develop games themselves and fund games that wouldn’t otherwise be funded.

I also believe that developers should be given as much freedom as possible. If they want to build a game targeting a fixed platform they should be free to do so.

only for third party companies, first party should always be exclusive

First party exclusives should exist. Third parties? Different story. I understand business deals sometimes happen, but if I were running an independent company I’m trying to get the games on any system that can run it.

The circumstances differ considerably across different developers. They have to decide what the best way is to keep themselves in business.

If I was a small independent developer and Sony offered me a big pile of cash for my game to be exclusive, or timed exclusive, I would absolutely be very tempted by that offer. Keeping in mind as well that porting to multiple platforms takes more resources, that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

@LieutenantFatman Wholeheartedly agree. Not to mention that having a high liquidity is always important for businesses. Being presented a wad of cash upfront is absolutely tempting for developers since sales are not guaranteed to be good while deals will guarantee money that can cover a share of the total costs.