Best answer: Foldables are exciting, but they’re not mainstream products, yet. That means for most people, the best phone to buy in 2020 is a “traditional” non-folding smartphone. When it comes to foldables, options are limited, prices are high, and compromises are plentiful — you have to really want to experience the unique folding capabilities to give up (and spend) so much to have one.

Should you buy a foldable phone in 2020?

Foldables are the next frontier of smartphone design, opening up incredible possibilities for new form factors. At the moment there are two leading designs: the horizontal fold that opens up from a “normal” phone size to a mini-tablet, and the vertical fold that opens up from a compact size to a typical phone size and shape. Both offer utility and address the needs of different types of users.

Foldables are incredibly interesting, but they’re also expensive and filled with compromises.

It’s easy to look at the current crop of foldables and think there’s enough interesting technology there to buy one for yourself. There are many reasons why you’d want one, from their utility in offering extra screen when you need it to, in some cases, larger batteries, and even interesting quirks like their photography possibilities. Plus, just as importantly, they’re downright cool — having a phone that folds in half is inherently interesting and unique, and you’re bound to stand out from the crowd with one in your hands.

Unfortunately, right now those upsides come with considerable trade-offs and there are several reasons to steer clear of foldables in 2020. Foldables aren’t nearly as durable as the solid-state phones we’re all used to, they have inferior specs and cameras, and they’re extremely expensive for what they offer — from $1,380 for the Z Flip up to €2,500 for the Mate XS. You’re getting a very cool and fashionable item, but one that’s in most ways inferior to the “regular” smartphones out there for the same, or often much less, money.