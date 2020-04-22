Should you buy the iPhone SE (2020) or the iPhone 8?

On April 15, Apple introduced the iPhone SE (2020), a new budget iPhone. It is particularly noticeable that the device almost resembles the iPhone 8. A look at the data sheet also shows that the two smartphones – at least in the case – do not differ.

So Apple is simply selling the iPhone 8 under a new name to get rid of its inventory, as bad tongues claim? Not quite. If you compare the data sheet further, it quickly becomes apparent that Apple has improved the SE in the key areas.

With red you also have an additional color to choose from. | Picture: Apple

The most important thing is the chip. Apple has installed its latest A13 chip in the iPhone SE. This is currently the fastest chip on the market – even before the Snapdragon 865, which is used in the Samsung Galaxy S20, for example. The iPhone 8, however, still uses the A11 from 2017, which is now a little dusty.

Apple has also spruced up connectivity. For example, there is Wifi 6 instead of 5 and with LTE speeds of up to 1 GB / s are now possible. Those who like sound can also look forward to stereo speakers (although I wonder why they weren’t already installed on the iPhone 8).

Camera with new software features

Unfortunately, the hardware of the camera has not changed. There is a single rear lens with the same specifications of the iPhone 8. Whether it would have needed two lenses here, remains to be seen. Apple probably thinks that software upgrades are enough. Here you get the latest features that you can also find in an iPhone 11.

So you get an AI that helps you take pictures. This should make better photos, especially in weaker light. Otherwise, there is also an improved bokeh mode, as well as a night mode, which is missing from the iPhone 8. How well this works with the camera setup of the iPhone 8 remains to be seen.

Should I buy the iPhone SE (2020) or the iPhone 8?

This question is very easy to answer: if you have to choose between these two devices, my recommendation is clearly the iPhone SE. Apple has improved the device enough that it simply makes no sense to buy an iPhone 8. Especially since the iPhone SE is cheaper. In the 64 GB variant, the smartphone costs CHF 449, while the iPhone 8 with 64 GB still costs around CHF 560. The same picture in Germany: While Apple charges 479 euros for the SE (64 GB), the iPhone 8 still costs over 530 euros.

It will be exciting to see what happens to the prices of the iPhone 8 now. In my opinion, they should drop rapidly if stocks are still available, because why should anyone else buy this old device?