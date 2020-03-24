Silent Hill PS5 Reboot Rumours Are False, Konami Claims

Not closing the door on the series

Rumours of two Silent Hill reboots broke the internet a few weeks back as website Rely on Horror reported that the cancelled Silent Hills is going to be brought back on PlayStation 5 alongside an overall soft reboot of the core franchise. The speculation got a lot of us here at Push Square rather excited, but according to Konami at least, the rumours aren’t true.

Speaking to Rely on Horror, the original source of the rumours, a Konami US rep said: “We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear.” They go on to state that while the publisher isn’t completely closing the door on the Silent Hill series, it won’t be brought back in the way that is being reported.

Does this put a stop to the rumours? We’re not sure. What we have here is a representative of Konami itself telling us that the rumours aren’t true, but then of course the company would say that. The revitalisation of Silent Hill isn’t going to be announced in a request for comment from a website. However, we think you should definitely put a cap on your hype and anticipation for the two rumoured projects now. There might be something in the works, but it’s probably not going to take the shape we’ve been lead to believe.

How do you react to this news? Were you hoping to see Silent Hills on PS5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.