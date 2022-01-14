Simple WiFi errors could allow hackers to empty your bank account and steal your login credentials.

Hackers could empty your bank account and steal your logins if you make simple WiFi mistakes.

MILLIONS of internet users leave their home routers vulnerable to cybercriminals.

According to new research, up to half of us never change the factory default settings on our WiFi routers.

According to cybersecurity experts at Avast, this makes them vulnerable to hackers who can easily guess your credentials.

If a hacker has the password to your Wi-Fi network, they can use it to do whatever they want with your internet connection.

This can include everything from streaming videos and downloading files to engaging in illegal activity with your data.

BroadbandGenie surveyed 1,320 broadband users to see how many people still use their default router credentials.

They discovered that half of internet users have never changed their home router’s factory default settings.

A whopping 87 percent of people have never changed their WiFi network’s display name, and 84% have never changed their router’s admin password.

When asked why they hadn’t changed their credentials, one in seven respondents said they didn’t understand why they would need to change their router settings.

One-fifth of those polled said they couldn’t figure out how to change their router’s settings.

“If you haven’t updated the login credentials after installing a router, you’re setting yourself up as an easy target for a router password hack,” said Luis Corrons, an Avast Security Evangelist.

“If they can connect to your Wi-Fi network, they can use that information to log into your router.”

“If they succeed, a whole new set of threats could emerge, ranging from monitoring your internet traffic to hogging your bandwidth, stealing sensitive information you enter into unencrypted websites, and installing malware.”

If your network and router passwords are still set to the defaults listed on the attached sticker, it is recommended that you change them.

Passwords should be unique and contain at least 12 characters, including upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols.

You can change your router settings by typing or copying and pasting your IP address into your web browser.

Your router should include instructions on how to do this.

In other news, researchers are attempting to decipher the mystery surrounding dozens of gruesome child mummies discovered in a Sicilian catacomb.

After spotting the fugitive on Google Maps, police were able to apprehend an Italian mafia henchman who had been on the run for 20 years.

Young dinosaurs burst from their shells like baby birds, according to one of the best-preserved fossils ever discovered.

Also, a (dollar)2 billion flying stealth bomber has been spotted by a sharp-eyed Reddit user…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.