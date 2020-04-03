Skater XL Kickflips Its Way to PS4 in July

Summer of scuffed knees

If you’re one of many virtual skateboarding fans who’ve been left in the cold, Skater XL could well be of interest. The skating sim was announced for PlayStation 4 last month, but developer Easy Day Studios has now stamped a rough release schedule on the game. As you can see at the end of this trailer, the promising skateboarding title is due to launch in July this year.

This game’s USP is its freeform gameplay; there are no tricks pre-programmed into the game. Instead, any tricks you do pull off are from experimenting with the game’s physics and dual thumb stick controls. It sounds pretty interesting, basically the polar opposite of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater — which is rumoured to be making a return.

Do you like the look of Skater XL? Will you be taking it for a spin this summer, or are you holding out for a Tony Hawk or Skate revival? Manual into the comments below.