Sky Glass TV review: In 2022, one of the simplest ways to upgrade your home is to get a Sky Glass TV.

Review of the Sky Glass TV: One of the simplest ways to upgrade your home in 2022

SKY Glass is a TV for your living room that also serves as a satellite dish-free way to watch the service.

We tried the new £13-a-month TV that is set to revolutionize Sky in the UK, and it’s a fantastic concept.

Simply put, Sky Glass is a television that comes pre-loaded with Sky.

So you can watch Sky TV without having to install a dish on your roof.

Like an Amazon Fire Stick or an Apple TV box, it works by streaming media over the internet.

The set will set you back £13 per month, plus the cost of Sky.

It’s also a genuine television.

In fact, it’s a 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot TV with built-in Sky, and it’s the only one on the market.

The screen is adequate, particularly if you’re replacing an older model.

It’s not up to par with today’s premium OLEDs, but it’s adequate for a large 4K set in this price range.

The image is as sharp as you’d expect, with vibrant colors and dark black scenes.

Various popular standards, such as Dolby Atmos and HDR (including HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision), are supported by the TV.

With an anodized frame, a slim bezel, and a single power cord running from the back, the seat is sleek.

The TVs come in three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

They all look fantastic, but the 65-inch is a true cinematic experience.

The 43-inch model costs £649 per month, or £13 per month, and the 55-inch model costs £849 per month, or £17 per month.

You’ll pay £1,049 or £21 per month for the top model.

The price rises to £39 per month when you add the Sky Ultimate TV package.

All of the major channels, as well as Sky Originals and Sky Exclusives, are included, as is Netflix.

Current Sky Q costs £26 per month for 18 months, plus £49 in setup fees.

For an extra tenner, you can get a Sky stream puck, which allows you to stream Sky to other TVs in your house, eliminating the need to pay for a Sky Glass in each room.

Blue, green, and black are among the five colors available for Sky Glass.

You do miss out on a few features when compared to Sky Q.

For example, Sky Q does not offer the entire channel lineup.

Furthermore, unlike a Sky Q box, you are unable to record programs.

However, this is Sky in all but name.

To wake up your TV, say “Hello, Sky.”

You can also make calls using voice requests…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.