Slack launches call integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more

Slack is launching a new app to integrate Microsoft Teams calling features into its chat app today. The Microsoft Teams Calls beta app comes just days after Slack revealed it was working on the integration, but it will only allow Slack users to launch Teams calls from Slack rather than participate in them directly within Slack.

Slack users will be able to set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default calling provider and get to see who’s already on a call and when it kicked off before joining a meeting. Event reminders from the Outlook Slack app will also support the ability to join Microsoft Teams calls direct from Slack.

Alongside the Microsoft Teams integration, Slack is also launching VoIP phone integration with Zoom, Cisco Jabber, RingCentral, and Dialpad. This will allow Slack users to use these VoIP calling providers to call phone numbers directly within the Slack interface.

Slack says it has seen nearly 350 percent growth in calls made or received in its chat app over the past month, as businesses move toward remote working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Slack also broke user records as demand has surged for its chat app in March.

The new calling features will be available for all Slack users today, and you can already enable the new Microsoft Teams app in Slack from the company’s website. Slack is also in the middle of rolling out its overhauled design for the biggest revamp in its history. The new design, which includes a focus on simplification and customization, is available to new customers and should appear for existing users in the coming weeks.

Update, April 1st 12:20PM ET: Slack’s new VoIP integration is with Cisco Jabber, as the company already has an existing integration for Cisco Webex meetings.