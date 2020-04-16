Sling is offering free TV every evening for new customers

Sling is providing free TV from 5PM to midnight each night, as part of a new initiative to encourage Americans to stay home. Starting today, new Sling TV customers can register for the service, which the company is calling “Happy Hour Across America.” Don’t worry — Sling isn’t asking for a credit card, so you won’t have to worry about canceling later on.

You’ll get access to Sling’s Blue service, a plan which normally costs $30 per month. Sling Blue offers 32 live channels, including AMC, CNN, HGTV, and MSNBC.

Sling Blue is also a multi-channel tier, meaning you can access it from up to three devices at once. You won’t have access to every channel, however; programs like Disney and ESPN are limited to Sling’s single-stream Orange tier.

The offering is an extension of Sling’s “Stay in and Sling” program, which the company launched in March. Stay in and Sling already offers free streaming of certain live channels, including ABC and Fox News.

Sling hasn’t said how long it will offer the new service for — presumably, it’ll be limited to the period when most Americans are required to social distance.