Sling TV Free Trial: How to sign up without a credit card

Want to take Sling TV for a spin? You’re in luck: There’s currently a two-week free trial up for grabs — no commitment, limited access, or credit card needed. Just enter your email address and you’ll have access to the service’s entire catalog of live and on-demand content in a matter of seconds. Score.

Sling TV is a live television streaming service that offers one-click access to more than 45 live channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, FX, National Geographic, History Channel, Nick Jr., and TCL, as well as more than 50,000 on-demand movies and shows.

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a cloud DVR baked right in that allows users to record live programming — eliminating the need for an expensive set-top box. It can also be tuned into on three screens at a time, so your kids can check in with Spongebob while you keep up with the Kardashians.

Signing up for the Sling TV free trial couldn’t be easier. Just …

Step 1: Head over to the Sling TV website.

Step 2: Click the button entitled Get Free TV Now — or hit the one below.

Step 3: Enter your email address, a secure password, and your ZIP code.

Step 4: Enjoy!

Choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, and Sling Orange and Blue. These are different subscriptions that offer access to a completely different selection of live programming, with the latter merging the two. Pricing is set at $30 per month for each or $45 per month for the maxed-out bundle.

There are also several add-ons on offer that will see even more channels added to your subscription, including Boomerang, Disney XD, ESPN, E!, MTV, and NBA TV. We won’t run through all of these now — our Beginner’s Guide To Sling TV covers all of the memberships and add-ons in more detail.

After something a little different? Go ahead and sign up for the Disney+ free trial or maybe even the Disney+ Bundle. Offering unlimited access to three streaming services — Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu — for only $13 per month (a monthly savings of $5), it’s the best deal in streaming out there.