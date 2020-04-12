Smart watch from Tag Heuer in the test

Alf Tag Heuer, one of the largest Swiss manufacturers of high-quality luxury watches, presented its first electronic smartwatch in 2015, it was an affront. At the company’s headquarters in La Chaux-de-Fonds, a dedicated production line for the final assembly and quality control of the computer clocks was set up, and the lettering “Swiss Made” was emblazoned on the clocks. The first watch made of titanium, with sapphire glass and an Intel processor used the Google operating system Wear OS. In view of the transience of everything electronic, Tag Heuer had come up with a finesse: the watch called Connected could be exchanged for a special variant of the mechanical Carrera model when the life cycle of the smartwatch was drawing to a close.

A second version and a new hit came in 2017: the electronic watch module could be exchanged for a mechanical one. The Connected Modular 45 was planned with 150,000 copies, and all were sold. Now the third model variant of the Connected is on the market, it is no longer modular, is more delicate and elegant than its predecessor, and when the display is switched on, you have to look closely to answer the question of whether it is a mechanical one or electronic watch. The case looks extremely high quality, and the dials are designed as lovingly and detailed as with a mechanical watch.

We tried the third generation Tag Heuer for a while. In a 45 millimeter stainless steel case with scratch-resistant sapphire glass, it costs from 1700 euros. A model variant in the titanium case is 2250 euros. The scaled bezel is made of ceramic, on the right there is a rotating crown that is adjoined by two pushers. The case back is screwed down, the bracelet is made of either black rubber or stainless steel with a folding clasp. On the back, there is no “Swiss Made” notice. The production line for electronic watches in La Chaux-de-Fonds has long since been dismantled, and the new watch cannot be converted to a mechanical one if the chips are out of date.

Mechanical fiddling from old times

Since Intel has now withdrawn from the smart watch business, Qualcomm’s interior comes from. Unfortunately, Qualcomm only donates a really unworthy loading puck that looks cheap and light and can be docked to the back of the watch with four pogo pins. No inductive charging, but mechanical fiddling from old times. That does not fit.

The watch’s operating system, again Google’s Wear OS, is anachronistic and is not appropriate for a high-quality product. Wear OS is from Google is hardly maintained and is no longer used even by those manufacturers who are otherwise on the go with Google’s Android. Huawei and Samsung rely on their own developments for their smartwatches, for many reasons.

Lush resolution, rich colors

The display measures 1.39 inches diagonally, it is an oled display with rich colors and an always-on display that can be deactivated. After a few seconds of inactivity, the display is reduced to save power, as with the Apple Watch. The resolution of 454 × 454 pixels is lush. Every time you look at the watch, you are happy, as long as the sapphire crystal is not dirty, unfortunately it accepts finger fat.

To operate, you have to swipe your finger over the display, from top to bottom, from bottom to top, from left to right and from right to left. What works how takes getting used to. Meanwhile, on the watch you get all the smartphone functionality from Google, namely the Google Assistant, push messages, Google Pay and music playback with Google Play Music, which has eight gigabytes of storage space for your own songs. Music can be transferred to paired Bluetooth earphones.

Several apps are used on the smartphone: Google’s Wear OS to make basic settings, select a dial from the Tag Heuer collection, adapt it and transfer it to the watch. The dials in their beauty are the unique selling point, there are currently five basic variants that can be varied in many ways. The Fit app is used to evaluate sports activities in Google’s ecosystem. Tag Heuer Connected is the third app that shows the sport activities in detail. The new watch now also records GPS data and heart rate, which makes it quite decent, but the supported sports programs are only a few: running, cycling, walking, golf and others. Swimming activities cannot be recorded, but the watch is water-resistant to 5 bar.

The battery lasts well into the early evening. You can’t make a phone call with the watch, and after a while of testing, you find that you don’t get this smartwatch because of the push messages or its sporting abilities. There are better and cheaper models. Anyone who chooses the Tag Heuer has fallen in love with the design of a classic luxury watch and is looking for a touch of electronics. This balancing act works well, it is a very special pretiosis.