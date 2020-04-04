Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Spirits

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest Spirit Board event is themed around Animal Crossing, Nintendo has announced. The event is underway now and adds four new Spirits from the recently released Animal Crossing: New Horizons to the game.

Spirits based on the major new characters introduced in New Horizons–Flick, CJ, Daisy Mae, and Orville & Wilbur–will appear on the Spirit Board at certain times during the event. On top of that, all of Smash Bros. Ultimate’s previous Animal Crossing Spirits will also be featured periodically throughout the event, giving you a much better chance of encountering them.

The Animal Crossing Spirit Board event runs until 11 PM PT on April 7. You can learn more about the event on Nintendo’s website.

In other Smash Bros. news, Nintendo confirmed during its recent Direct Mini presentation that the game’s next DLC character–and the first to be added as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2–will be from Arms. The character is slated to be revealed and released this June, but Nintendo noted at the start of the Direct Mini that release dates could be affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game’s first seasonal event, Bunny Day, is underway now until April 12. During that time, you’ll be able to find different kinds of eggs around your island and use those to craft special Bunny Day items. If you need help tracking them down, we’ve put together a guide on how to get eggs as well as a roundup of all the Bunny Day DIY recipes we’ve found so far.