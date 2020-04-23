Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Holding Another Crossover Event

Nintendo is kicking off another five-day Spirit Board event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate soon. The Spirits of Mana event begins tomorrow, April 23, at 11 PM PT and introduces a handful of new Spirits from another third-party title: Square Enix’s new Trials of Mana remake.

Throughout the event, three new Spirits–Duran & Angela, Kevin & Charlotte, and Hawkeye & Riesz–will appear periodically on the Spirit Board. Not only will you add them to your collection if you defeat them, you’ll also earn some extra gold. The event runs until 11 PM PT on April 28.

The Spirits of Mana event coincides with Trials of Mana’s launch on Switch, PS4, and PC this week. The game is a 3D reimagining of Seiken Densetsu 3, the long-lost sequel to the beloved Secret of Mana. Seiken Densetsu 3 would go unlocalized for more than two decades until it was included in last year’s Switch compilation, Collection of Mana.

GameSpot gave the remake a 6/10 in our Trials of Mana review. Steve Watts wrote, “Trials of Mana stands on the strength of its combat, and the fact that it’s how you spend the vast majority of your time. That easy recommendation comes qualified with several elements that don’t work nearly as well, from dull and hodge-podge storytelling to bewildering progression systems.”

In other Smash Bros. news, the game’s next DLC fighter will be a character from Arms, Nintendo’s 2017 stretchy-arm fighting game. The character is slated to be revealed and released this June, although game director Masahiro Sakurai has said that DLC characters could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced Sakurai and his team to work on the game remotely.