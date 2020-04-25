Snag A Free Month Of Just Dance Unlimited, Which Unlocks 500+ Songs

With many people under shelter-in-place orders due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there are fewer ways to stay active and get in your daily exercise. Now more than ever, fitness-oriented video games like Ring Fit Adventure and Beat Saber have become crucial ways for people to get their body moving while they’re stuck inside day in and day out. Unfortunately, Ring Fit Adventure is currently sold out everywhere, and virtual-reality games like Beat Saber aren’t accessible if you don’t have a VR headset.

Enter Just Dance, a motion-based dancing game available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and even Stadia. For a limited time, you can get a free month of Just Dance Unlimited, the game’s subscription service that unlocks over 500 songs from previous games, so there’s honestly no better time to grab the game and get moving.

To get a free month of Just Dance Unlimited, you need to own a copy of Just Dance 2020, the latest game in the series. Fortunately, Just Dance 2020 is on sale on PS4 right now, and Google happens to be offering two free months of Stadia Pro.

A new copy of Just Dance also comes with one free month of Just Dance Unlimited. If you buy on Nintendo Switch or Xbox One, you’ll get the additional free trial on top of the one that comes with the game, netting you two months free. If you already subscribe to Just Dance Unlimited on Switch or Xbox One, you’ll get one month free anyway, which will push your expiration date back by one month.

If you’re currently doing a Stadia free trial, you can stack the extra free month from this limited-time offer, but unfortunately, if you have an ongoing Just Dance Unlimited subscription on Stadia, you can’t tack the free one month on directly. And on PS4, you can’t claim the additional free month if you’re doing a trial or have an ongoing membership. To claim the deal, you may need to cancel your current membership first or, if you’re buying the game, claim this free trial and let it run out before redeeming the code that comes with your game. For more info on claiming the free month on each platform, see the offer page at Ubisoft.

Ubisoft also announced it’s making some Just Dance videos free on YouTube for the next month, including kids’ dance songs, dance workouts, family fun songs, and more, so consider checking those out for a taste of what Just Dance offers. There’s also a free demo of Just Dance 2020 available on Switch, Xbox One, and PS4. For more freebies to keep you busy during this isolating period, check out our regularly updated guide to all the free games you can claim and keep right now.