Snapchat goes down: Here’s the latest on the outage

If Snapchat isn’t working for you right now, you aren’t the only one: The popular app went down Wednesday morning.

Down Detector reported a spike of more than 92,430 reported problems with the app as of 7:45 a.m. PT. Many people were having trouble logging in and sending and receiving snaps.

The issue appeared to be affect mainly the U.S. and Europe, as well as parts of Australia.

Snapchat was aware of the issue and tweeted on Wednesday that it was working to fix it.

“We’re aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight — we’re looking into it,” Snapchat’s official support account tweeted.

As of 10 a.m. PT, Down Detector reported a drop in problems with the app, and users on social media were reporting the app was working again.

Many users had taken to Twitter to voice their frustrations while Snapchat was down.

Me for 15 minutes before I realized Snapchat was down #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/w1PoD1Vt68

— Maddy.ss (@Maddyss3) April 8, 2020

When you depend on snapchat to message people and you can’t use it #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/uzSzcp6Gcg

— Poppy (@poppyisabelx) April 8, 2020

Surely it’s illegal for snapchat to be down during a pandemic ????#snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/ueo4BR3Hzc

— Hope Sophia Brett (@hopesophiabrett) April 8, 2020