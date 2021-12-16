Snapchat has given away (dollar)250 million – here’s how you can get cash from the app right now.

Over the last year, SNAPCHAT has given away a whopping (dollar)250 million (£189 million) to its creators.

Over 12,000 creators will receive thousands of dollars through Snapchat’s Spotlight programs in 2021, and you could be one of them.

Spotlight is a new Snapchat feature that allows you to submit good snaps to be considered for a public feed similar to TikTok.

You can make money if your Snap makes the cut, and you don’t have to be famous to do so.

“We launched Spotlight a year ago to shine a light on the most entertaining Snaps created by the Snapchat community, regardless of who created them,” a Snapchat spokesperson told us.

“Spotlight was built with our values in mind; profiles are private by default, and all content is first reviewed automatically by artificial intelligence before being distributed, and then human-reviewed and moderated before being shared with more than 25 people.”

“We do this to make sure we don’t spread misinformation, hate speech, or other potentially harmful content.”

If your Snap is featured on Spotlight, you’ll be paid out of a daily pot of over (dollar)1 million (£750,000).

The good news is that you don’t even need a public account to participate; all you need is a great Snap.

This means that ordinary people can start earning money from influencers without having a large following.

Snaps algorithm will eventually tailor the Snaps you see on Spotlight to your preferences.

To be considered for a spotlight, simply create a fun Snap and select “Spotlight” from the Send To screen.

If you don’t want to post, you can just scroll through Spotlight.

Simply select the play option from the app menu’s bottom right corner.

No public comments will be allowed on the feed because it is moderated.

