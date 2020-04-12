SNL Makes The Most Of Quarantine With Call Of Duty: Warzone Twitch Sketch

Saturday Night Live has been on hiatus for several weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, but the show returned on April 11 for a special remote episode hosted by Tom Hanks. Actors were confined to their homes, and Mikey Day made the most of it with a Twitch stream sketch featuring a very poor Call of Duty: Warzone player.

In the sketch, insufferable content creator “Cam Playz Dat” says he’s playing the new Warzone game, but actually begins a game of free-for-all in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There is little time for those unfamiliar to discern this as he’s shot roughly one second into the match.

Cam Playz Dat criticizes anyone sniping by his respawn location, which is a tactic commonly used by Twitch viewers in order to kill streamers. Of course, this isn’t the reason he’s dying so quickly. He is just very, very bad at the game, and after snapping at a viewer who makes fun of him with a classic “your mom” comeback, he’s forced to apologize.

He eventually gives up on playing Call of Duty and switches to Super Mario Bros. You can probably guess how well that went.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game recently passed 50 million players, hitting the impressive milestone less than one month after launching.