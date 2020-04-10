SNL Returns This Weekend With A Special Remote Episode

NBC’s long-running sketch comedy Saturday Night Live went on a production hiatus like much of the entertainment industry during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, meaning that fans have been going without new weekly episodes for some time. That’s about to change, however, as the SNL gang plans for a remote comeback special airing this Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 PM ET, THR reports.

The episode will feature segments the cast have filmed remotely, like the popular “Weekend Update,” but will obviously deviate from the traditional SNL format. There will be no host. Originally, SNL was scheduled to return to the air on March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa.

As of right now, this remote special is considered a one-off, so don’t expect to see work-from-home comedy sketches every Saturday night while social distancing measures are still in place. It is currently unknown when SNL will return to a weekly episode schedule.