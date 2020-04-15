Social distancing should extend until 2022, according to a Harvard study

A single period of confinement will not suffice to stop COVID-19. It will be necessary to implement several stages of social distancing until 2022, if the collapse of hospitals is to be avoided while immunity is extended among the population.

This is one of the conclusions of a study that was published this Tuesday in the journal «Science» and that has been prepared by scientists from the prestigious Harvard University (USA). Using computer simulations, and thanks to data from the United States and other coronaviruses, researchers have assumed that COVID-19 is likely to become a seasonal disease that will harden in the cold months, and that normality will not come until in a year and a half. The treatments and vaccines will be those that allow to relax and shorten the periods of confinement definitively.

“We have discovered that a single period of social distancing is probably insufficient to keep the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 within the limits of the health system in the United States,” Stephen Kissler, director of the research, told AFP in a teleconference. . “What seems to be necessary, in the absence of treatments, is to apply intermittent periods of social distancing.”

The importance of mass testing

The authors have also said that it will be necessary to carry out an extensive testing of the population to know when it is convenient to reactivate the distancing measures, and to keep the pressure on hospitals at adequate levels.

But not only that. In the opinion of Marc Lipsitch, co-author of the work, these transmission periods “will speed up the acquisition of group immunity”. In fact, the models used by the authors show that permanent social distancing “is so effective that it virtually increases the immunity of the population,” they wrote in the study.

Uncertainty about immunity

In any case, these conclusions must be interpreted with caution, given the uncertainty surrounding various factors. Most fundamentally, the level of immunity an infection confers and how long it lasts is still unknown.

At this time, and taking into account the behavior of the other coronaviruses, an infection is believed to confer some immunity for about a year. It is also considered that the coronavirus causing colds can confer a certain degree of protection.

Given all this uncertainty, the authors have recommended serological (antibody) studies to determine the extent and duration of immunity.

“Even in the case of apparent virus shedding,” the authors have written, “the SARS-CoV-2 probe should be kept since it may reappear as late as 2024.”

In any case, they consider it quite certain that the virus is here to stay and that it is highly unlikely that it will disappear after this first wave. It seems that the vaccine will be the ultimate weapon. .