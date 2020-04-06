Socializing at a distance

By Denis Bedoya 

Social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak means you can no longer meet up with your friends for drinks, visit your family for dinner, or really socialize in person in any meaningful way. In response, people have moved their traditional parties, happy hours, and even playdates online. From Zoom get-togethers to virtual board game nights, here’s how socializing is moving (even more) online.

